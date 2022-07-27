WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will conduct a base-wide exercise on Thursday, July 28, officials said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to McConnell Air Force Base (AFB) officials, the exercise is intended to test the capability and readiness of airmen to support combat operations, maintain combat readiness, and practice emergency response procedures.

Some of the effects of this exercise include:

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base

Security measures may be increased

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

Alert sirens may be sounded.

Smoke may be visible.

Ground burst simulators may be heard.

The news release says the activity is planned and controlled. The intent is to present real-world situations to test the limits of the responsiveness and preparedness of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s units.