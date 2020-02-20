Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas
1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Satanta - USD 507 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Emergency Accident Reporting Wichita Northside Church of Christ

McDonald’s creates candles that smell like 6 Quarter Pounder ingredients

Don't Miss This

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

In the mood for McDonald’s? There’s a new way to indulge without all the calories.

GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, the Quarter Pounder Fan Club, has launched a new line of swag that includes candles that smell like the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder, according to a McDonald’s press release.

The six-pack of candles includes the following scents: sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and 100 percent fresh beef.

The line also includes couples Quarter Pounder mittens, a 2020 Quarter Pounder calendar, a Quarter Pounder with Love locket, a Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-shirt, an “I’d rather be eating a Quarter Pounder” sticker and a Quarter Pounder Fan Club pin.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories