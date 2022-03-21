McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite sauce for Chicken McNuggets this month.

Starting on March 31, Szechuan Sauce will be available for free with any Chicken McNuggets order as a dipping sauce. The sauce has hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar.

The legendary sauce will only be available on the McDonald’s app. McDonald’s is also selling the sauce on the app. Customers buy up to 5 packets a la carte.

The sauce debuted in 1998 and has only been available four times during the last 24 years. The famous sauce will be available while supplies last.