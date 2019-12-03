McDonald’s testing out a fried chicken sandwich

McDonald’s is testing out a fried chicken sandwich.

The chain is testing out a crispy chicken sandwich, made with a fried chicken filet topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll. McDonald’s is also testing a deluxe version, which has tomatoes, lettuce and mayo, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas. The tests are taking place now through Jan. 26.

McDonald’s already serves the McChicken and has tested out a number of different chicken sandwiches, but its offerings have failed to inspire the type of excitement surrounding other popular fried chicken sandwiches. The new version could be a way to bring in more customers, better compete with rivals like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, and placate its franchise operators, which have been lobbying hard for the menu item.

Fried chicken sandwiches have been a bright spot for fast food chains, boosting sales as visits to restaurants stagnate.

Popeyes capitalized on the taste for chicken sandwiches with its fried chicken sandwich, which sold out within about two weeks of its launch this summer. The chain brought the sandwich back this fall, and it has once again inspired long lines and social media buzz.

