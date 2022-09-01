MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in McPherson experienced an unusual traffic problem Wednesday morning — a house was in the middle of the road.

The McPherson Police Department said crews were moving the house from its location in town to its new home about seven miles northwest of the city.

Crews move a house from its location in McPherson to its new home about seven miles northwest of town on Sept. 1, 2022. (Courtesy McPherson Police Department)

The house moved from South Lucy Street to Kelly, then west on Kansas Avenue, taking U.S. Highway 56 out of town.

Police say the homeowners recently bought some property in the country and wanted the home relocated there.

The McPherson Board of Public Utilities and Cox Cable were on hand to temporarily move any utility lines that were in the way.