WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Meals on Wheels program in Wichita said it desperately needs substitute volunteers. Unfortunately, organizers say that there has been a drop in volunteers because of vacations.

Chris Heiman with Senior Services of Wichita said they have 25 open delivery routes for Friday, June 3.

“Because we deliver to the homes of vulnerable seniors, it is imperative those who deliver have previously taken routes and were trained by Senior Services staff members,” Heiman said in a news release.

If you have been trained and have previous experience, call Meals on Wheels at 316-267-0122. You can also stop by the volunteer area at 200 S. Walnut between 10 and 11 a.m. and take an open route off the board.