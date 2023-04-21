GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a new resident at the Lee Richardson Zoo!

Bailey is a 1-year-old male North American river otter (Courtesy: Lee Richardson Zoo)

Bailey is a 1-year-old male North American river otter that comes from the Milwaukee Zoo. He is joining Brighton, a 4-year-old male otter.

Although the two otters are a few years apart, they are the same size.

At the moment, Bailey currently has shaved stripes on his tail so that staff at his previous facility could tell him apart from his litter mates.

Bailey is quite curious and, much like Brighton, enjoys a good nap during the day.

Over the next several days, guests will only be able to see one otter at a time as Bailey and Brighton go through the introduction process of getting used to each other.

The otters can be seen in the Kansas Waters Habitat. The Lee Richardson Zoo, located at 312 E. Finnup Dr. in Garden City, is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

To learn more about the zoo, visit its website.

North American river otter facts

The following facts are from the National Wildlife Federation:

Description: River otters are well adapted for semi-aquatic living. They have thick, protective fur to help them keep warm while swimming in cold waters. They have short legs and webbed feet for faster swimming. They have long, narrow bodies and flattened heads for streamlined movement in the water. They have long, strong tails that help them propel through the water. They can stay underwater for as long as eight minutes. They have long whiskers, which they use to detect prey in dark or cloudy water. They have clawed feet for grasping onto slippery prey. They are very flexible and can make sharp, sudden turns that help them catch fish. Their fur is dark brown over much of the body and lighter brown on the belly and face. On land, they can run at speeds of up to 15 miles an hour and can slide even faster.



Size: River otters can grow three to four feet long, including their tail., which makes up about a third of their total length. They weigh between 11 and 30 pounds. Males are generally larger than females.



Diet: River otters eat a variety of aquatic wildlife, such as fish, crayfish, crabs, frogs, birds’ eggs, birds and reptiles such as turtles. They have been known to eat aquatic plants and to prey on other small mammals, such as muskrats or rabbits. They have a very high metabolism, so they need to eat frequently.



Behavior: River otters are very playful. They enjoy playing in the water, sliding in the mud, playing/burrowing in the snow, chasing their tails, etc. Their playful activities help strengthen social bonds and let young otters practice hunting techniques. They can communicate with whistles, yelps, growls, and screams, as well as touch and body posture. They also scent mark using scent glands near the base of their tails that produce a strong, musky odor.



To learn more about the North American river otter, click here.