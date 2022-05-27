WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With gas prices twice as high as last year, many wonder how they can spend their Memorial Day weekend without spending too much money on travel.
Here are some events happening in and around Wichita for Memorial Day weekend:
Saturday, May 28
For all ages:
- Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ
- Where: Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N Greenwich Rd
- When: 10 a.m.
- Details: Join Chicken N Pickle for BBQ, shaved ice, and music. Click here for more information.
- Movies in the Park: Despicable Me
- Where: OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Details: In addition to the movie, concessions and food trucks will be available. Bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets. No outside food or drink is allowed.
- Outdoor Water Park — Grand Opening
- Where: South YMCA, 3405 S Meridian Ave.
- When: 1 p.m.
- Details: Head on down to the South YMCA for family-friendly activities, games, a Hula-Hoop contest, and a sidewalk chalk contest. Admission is free for YMCA members, and passes are available for nonmembers. Sign up to become a member by clicking here.
- Family ArtVenture: Mer-May
- Where: Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W Museum Blvd.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Details: Bring your undersea fantasies to life and explore the world of merpeople. Enjoy artmaking, gallery explorations, and other special surprises. Admission is free.
- Rolling in Remembrance
- Where: Starting at Keeper of the Plains, 339 Veterans Pkwy, and ending at Bubba’s 33, 412 S Towne East Mall Dr
- When: 11 a.m.
- Details: In honor of Motorcycle Awareness Month, local bikers will be riding through Wichita in memory of all the motorcyclists that have died.
For the adults:
- 2022 Summer Music Series
- Where: Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St, Rose Hill, Kansas
- When: 5 p.m.
- Details: Come out early to Meadowlark Farm to pick strawberries, get some hard cider, get snacks, and enjoy music by Niki Moddelmog and Susan Mayo. Admission is $7.
- Bringing It Black Presents: Black Is Beautiful
- Where: Jenny Dawn Cellars, 703 E Douglas Ave. Ste 180
- When: 1 p.m.
- Details: Bringing It Black is back with their infamous day party. Enjoy music by DJ 4TheWin and hors d’oeuvres. Dress to impress in your best, brightest, colorful outfits. The first 20 people will receive their first glass of Jenny Dawn’s wine for free. Tickets are $30.
- Douglas Social Club Grand Opening
- Where: Douglas Social, 2518 E Douglas Ave.
- When: 1 p.m.
- Details: Celebrate the grand opening of Wichita’s newest bar, Douglas Social, with free burgers and hot dogs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Mamacitas Tacos from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. DJ Win will be playing music from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, May 29
- Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ
- Where: Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N Greenwich Rd
- When: 10 a.m.
- Details: Join Chicken N Pickle for BBQ, shaved ice, music, and cotton candy. Click here for more information.
- Honoring Veterans and Active Military Event
- Where: 3830 S Meridian Ave
- When: 2 p.m.
- Details: Flags of Freedom fundraiser is back for its second year. Come honor, celebrate, and remember veterans. Dedications can be purchased for $30. The names of veterans honored with dedication are listed on a virtual dedication wall. This fundraiser supports United Way programs that assist veterans.
- Free car wash with a donation to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight
- Where: Club Car Wash locations in Wichita, Topeka, Salina, Hutchinson, Ottawa, Lawrence, Derby, and Lansing.
- When: 7 a.m.
- Details: Receive a free MVP car wash with a $5+ donation. All proceeds benefit the Kansas Honor Flight.
- Get Your Rear in Gear — Wichita 5k Run/Walk
- Where: Old Town Farm & Art Market, 835 E 1st St N
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Details: Get Your Rear in Gear is a 5k run/walk event organized to raise awareness for colorectal cancer. After the 5k, there will be an after-party with BBQ, beer, ice cream, and music. For more information, click here.
Monday, May 30
- Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ
- Where: Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N Greenwich Rd
- When: 11 a.m.
- Details: Join Chicken N Pickle for BBQ, shaved ice, and trivia. Click here for more information.
- Free car wash with a donation to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight
- Where: Club Car Wash locations in Wichita, Topeka, Salina, Hutchinson, Ottawa, Lawrence, Derby, and Lansing.
- When: 7 a.m.
- Details: Receive a free MVP car wash with a $5+ donation. All proceeds benefit the Kansas Honor Flight.
- Memorial Day concert at Botanica
- Where: Botanica, 701 Amidon
- When: 2 p.m.
- Details: Enjoy the Delano Wind Ensemble at Botanica. Bring a chair and/or blanket. A BBQ and drink truck will be available. Special guests Windwagon Smith and the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard will be in attendance.
Is there an event that we missed that you want to see added to the list? Send us an email.