WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With gas prices twice as high as last year, many wonder how they can spend their Memorial Day weekend without spending too much money on travel.

Here are some events happening in and around Wichita for Memorial Day weekend:

Saturday, May 28

For all ages:

Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ Where: Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N Greenwich Rd When: 10 a.m. Details: Join Chicken N Pickle for BBQ, shaved ice, and music. Click here for more information.



Movies in the Park: Despicable Me Where: OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd When: 7:30 p.m. Details: In addition to the movie, concessions and food trucks will be available. Bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets. No outside food or drink is allowed.



Outdoor Water Park — Grand Opening Where: South YMCA, 3405 S Meridian Ave. When: 1 p.m. Details: Head on down to the South YMCA for family-friendly activities, games, a Hula-Hoop contest, and a sidewalk chalk contest. Admission is free for YMCA members, and passes are available for nonmembers. Sign up to become a member by clicking here.



Family ArtVenture: Mer-May Where: Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W Museum Blvd. When: 11 a.m. Details: Bring your undersea fantasies to life and explore the world of merpeople. Enjoy artmaking, gallery explorations, and other special surprises. Admission is free.



Rolling in Remembrance Where: Starting at Keeper of the Plains, 339 Veterans Pkwy, and ending at Bubba’s 33, 412 S Towne East Mall Dr When: 11 a.m. Details: In honor of Motorcycle Awareness Month, local bikers will be riding through Wichita in memory of all the motorcyclists that have died.





For the adults:

Sunday, May 29

Monday, May 30

Resources

To find out what else is going on in Wichita and its surrounding areas, head to the following places:

Is there an event that we missed that you want to see added to the list? Send us an email.