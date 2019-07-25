Meteor lights up night sky over Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several people reported seeing a fireball, believed to be a meteor, soaring across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts Wednesday night.

Viewers from East Providence, Coventry, Newport, and other local communities in Massachusetts had cameras rolling as the phenomenon happened.

A backyard surveillance camera at a Newport home was rolling as a bright light shot across the sky.

A Coventry man said he captured the night light show on his backyard surveillance camera in Coventry.

Here is a look at some of the meteors caught on camera:

We caught it too. pic.twitter.com/XmBAb4Qqhw — Jay Repko (@rayjethro) July 25, 2019 (Video courtesy Jay Repko)

Meteorologists say it is part of a meteor shower that peaks around this time of year, on July 28 specifically.