WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meteorologist Ronelle Williams and family welcomed a new baby boy on Dec. 23.
Tovy Bryson was born at 2:14 p.m. He weighs 7 pounds 10 ounces and is 19 inches tall.
Dad and mom are doing well and not getting much sleep. Congratulations to Ronelle and his family.
LATEST STORIES:
- Meteorologist Ronelle Williams and family welcome a new baby boy
- The states people left in 2020 — and why
- Kansas City area sees worst month ever for COVID-19 deaths
- Target recalls thousands of infant rompers and swimsuits due to choking hazard
- Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes