Meteorologist Ronelle Williams and family welcome a new baby boy

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meteorologist Ronelle Williams and family welcomed a new baby boy on Dec. 23.

Tovy Bryson was born at 2:14 p.m. He weighs 7 pounds 10 ounces and is 19 inches tall.

Dad and mom are doing well and not getting much sleep. Congratulations to Ronelle and his family.

