Miami kid nails trick golf shot of lifetime

MIAMI (UGC/NBC) – After trying hundreds of times, a Miami kid finally makes a trick golf shot in his house and his reaction is priceless.
While still in his pajamas, eight-year-old Nicholas Rodríguez landed the shot Saturday.
Nick’s mom says he’s been working to nail the shot more than 400 times over the last month.
The young golfer hasn’t been able to play due to the coronavirus, so he started trying different trick shots around his house.
LATEST STORIES:
- An Easter marked by tornadoes, storms across the South
- Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage
- Louisiana grandmother creates hugging curtain in age of social distancing
- Millions of taxpaying immigrants won’t get stimulus checks
- Sedgwick County COVID-19 cases increase to 194