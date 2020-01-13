Closings and Delays
Missing California boy found dead

by: KCRA-TV

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – A missing 11-year-old California boy has been found dead. 

Roman Anthony Lopez was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Placerville.

His body was found later that day after police searched his neighborhood. 

Police said the boy’s death is being investigated as suspicious.

“It’s so sad,” said Jordyn Gilmore, who lives next door. “Who would’ve thought your next-door neighbor? Things happen and it’s just crazy.”

Gilmore said the boy’s family had moved in a little over a month ago.

“They have little kids, too,” she said. “Completely normal. They play out in the front yard. There was nothing weird going on.”

