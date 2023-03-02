A Florida cat missing for nearly two years has been found 1,471 miles from home in Prairie Village, Kansas.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Florida cat missing for two years has turned up nearly 1,500 miles away from home in Prairie Village.

Prairie Village police say the orange tabby cat was found by a local resident last week. When animal control officers scanned the cat’s microchip, they discovered the cat’s owner lives in Miami, Florida.

This orange tabby cat was found by one of our residents. The microchip came back to an owner in Miami, Florida! Our animal control officer contacted the owner in Miami and is working on getting them reunited after two years of being separated! Still figuring out she got here:) pic.twitter.com/nKtNq9LHaP — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) February 11, 2023

While it’s still unclear how the cat managed to travel so far, the pet seemed to be in healthy condition.

Animal control is working to reunite the cat with its owner.