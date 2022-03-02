SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WDAF) – Missouri and Arkansas were on the bottom end of the scale for women-friendly states, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Oklahoma sits at the bottom of the list at No. 51, followed by other states, including Arkansas at No. 49 and Missouri at No. 41. Kansas is No. 40.

Missouri is the fourth state with the highest median earnings for female workers. Other states who are considered to have the highest median earnings include the District of Columbia, Minnesota, Virginia, and New York.

At the top of the overall WalletHub rankings is Massachusetts followed by Minnesota, New York Hawaii, and the District of Columbia.

Women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives. WalletHub added that working women are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 recession when it comes to burnout and are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.