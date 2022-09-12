WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monster Jam is coming back to Wichita.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, and Sunday, Feb. 26, Monster Jam will be coming to INTRUST Bank Arena.
On Saturday, performances will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday, the performance is at 1 p.m.
Doors to the event will open one hour prior.
Ticket prices start at $15 and go on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. on selectaseat.com.
INTRUST Bank Arena has a clear bag policy in place.
The following outlines bags that are permitted:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 6″ x 14″
- One-gallon clear plastic storage bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch or purse, with or without a handle or strap that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (approximately the size of a hand)
- An exception will be made for medically necessary bags or equipment after proper inspection and have been tagged by security. For questions about medical equipment or other needs please contact the Guest Services Department at 316-440-9029.