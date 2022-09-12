WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monster Jam is coming back to Wichita.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, and Sunday, Feb. 26, Monster Jam will be coming to INTRUST Bank Arena.

On Saturday, performances will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday, the performance is at 1 p.m.

Doors to the event will open one hour prior.

Ticket prices start at $15 and go on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. on selectaseat.com.

INTRUST Bank Arena has a clear bag policy in place.

The following outlines bags that are permitted: