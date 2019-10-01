Motorists get eyeful as porn plays on electronic billboard

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) – Police in Auburn Hills, Michigan are working to identify two young men who broke into a control shed and posted pornographic images to an electronic billboard along Interstate 75.

Security cameras captured the two people as they broke in late Saturday night.

“In this particular incident, we had a local billboard basically run by a system onsite that is not staffed, which creates the perfect storm for someone to access it,” Auburn Hills police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said.

Police said they appear to be young, white men wearing hooded sweatshirts and glasses. They were wearing hazmat-like disguises when they broke into the shack, officials said.

They got past the six-foot fence securing the building and uploaded porn to a laptop that displays images on the billboard, according to authorities.

They were inside the shack for about 15 minutes before leaving, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

