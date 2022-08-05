WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Museum of World Treasures is celebrating customer appreciation day on Saturday, Aug. 6. Each guest can enter the Museum for $5, plus tax.

Along with entry, guests can also enjoy crafts and activities, learning opportunities with staff and more.

Customer appreciation day also includes the special chance to:

Attend a meet and greet with Wichita Princesses from 1-3 p.m.

Receive 30% off Museum memberships and branded logo merchandise

Make crafts

See re-enactors

Play games

And more

The Museum of World Treasures is located at 835 E 1st St. This Saturday, the Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.