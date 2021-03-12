Must See! CEO saves dog after collision with skier in Utah

WARNING: Some of the images you are about to see are very graphic and contain blood

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL) – A remarkable story of survival played out on a mountain above Park City, Utah. A freak accident left a dog on the edge of life and death, and his owner scrambling to save him

It happened when one backcountry skier fell, and the dog, a 17-month-old Swiss mountain dog named Barron, went back to check on her. Another skier came in just at the wrong time, colliding with the pooch.

Barron’s owner, Christian Schauf of Park City, had to move quickly to save Barron’s life.

Skis have sharp edges, and it cut him,” said Schauf. “After about two or three steps, the blood started gushing. That’s when I knew we had kind of a problem.

Schauf had the tools on hand, thanks to his company. He is the founder and CEO of Uncharted Supply Company, a manufacturer of high-quality survival systems. The kit he happened to have with him that day included gauze and zip ties, which he used to slow down Barron’s bleeding. Then, he crafted a makeshift tourniquet out of duct tape and a stick.

“I wrapped the bandage the best I could, put him on my shoulders and started skiing down,” he said.

Video shows Schauf skiing slowly down the mountain with Barron over his shoulders.

Thanks to his preparedness, Schauf got Barron to the veterinarian in the nick of time.