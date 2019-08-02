Must see video: Dashcam shows airplane emergency landing

SPANAWAY, Wash. (KING) – A small plane was forced to land in Spanaway, Washington Thursday morning after a “fuel system malfunction.”

The plane landed in traffic on Pacific Avenue according to Washington State Patrol.

A Washington State Patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera recorded the landing.

The single-prop KR2 plane came down at approximately 8:15 a.m., and the trooper “just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

The pilot, David Acklam uses this small, experimental aircraft to commute to his job at Boeing, Washington State Patrol said. He told investigators he experienced some type of engine failure and was forced to land quickly.

There were no injuries.

From here the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation.