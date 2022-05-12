WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With student graduations right around the corner, Evergy warns partygoers about mylar balloon safety.

Mylar balloons are commonly used during celebrations. They are metallic balloons with typically a gold or silver coating that conduct electricity.

Evergy warns that if these balloons make contact with power lines, they can short transformers, melt electric wires, and cause power outages. All of these pose public safety risks.

As a reminder, Evergy implores partygoers and graduates to hold onto their balloons over the coming weeks.

Want to watch what happens when a mylar balloon comes in contact with a power line? Click here to watch Evergy demonstrate on their Facebook page.