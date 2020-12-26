Gingerbread monolith delights San Francisco on Christmas Day

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Josh Ackerman

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) – A nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on a San Francisco hilltop on Christmas Day and collapsed the next day.

The three-sided tower, held together by icing and decorated with a few gumdrops, delighted the city when word spread about its existence.

People trekked to the park throughout the day, even as light rain fell on the ephemeral, edible art object.

By Saturday morning, it collapsed — a fitting end to what was surely an homage to the discovery and swift disappearance of a shining metal monolith in Utah’s red-rock desert last month.

Courtesy: Josh Ackerman

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a metal structure sticks out from the ground on the Batca Doamnei hill, outside Piatra Neamt, northern Romania. (Robert Iosub/ziarpiatraneamt.ro via AP, File)

