HOXIE, Kan. (KSNW) — NASA Astronaut and Hoxie, Kansas, native Nick Hague is returning to Kansas for a day of school and public presentations.

Hague will be in Hoxie sharing about his experiences as an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, Nov. 11.

Hague’s visit in Hoxie will include a morning presentation for the Hoxie USD 412 and Golden Plains USD 316 school districts from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hoxie High School Auditorium.

Both presentations will be streamed live. You can view details by visiting the Hoxie School District's website

A 1994 graduate of Hoxie High School, Hague attended the United States Air Force Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science in Astronautical Engineering before attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to earn a Master of Science in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering in 2000.

Following school, Hague was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2013. He was selected for a mission to the ISS in 2018, but the mission was aborted when a rocket booster experienced a malfunction shortly after launch.

In 2019, Hague relaunched to the ISS. When the crew arrived in space, they conducted or participated in hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science.

Hague was in space for a total of 203 days and conducted three spacewalks totaling 19 hours and 56 minutes. He returned to Earth on Oct. 4, 2019.

