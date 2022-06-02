Friday is National Doughnut Day. To celebrate several Wichita area shops are offering specials on doughnuts.

Check out the following list compiled so far:

Donut Palace hopes you come in and share the love with your heroes.

Hurts Donut will have Sugar Cookie Dough-nuts will be featured starting at 7 a.m. Friday. Every donut sale Friday, for 24 hours straight will benefit local charity, Kansas Honor Flight. Last year Hurts Donut Company as a whole, donated over $16,000 to military men, women, children and veterans. One lucky customer Friday will win free donuts for an entire year.

Sugar Shak Daylight Donuts will offer a free glazed donut to each customer from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Krispy Kreme will have two amazing offers. In addition to any doughnut free, guests can enjoy a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.

Dunkin’ is offering its Wichita guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink.

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee will offer customers a free Ray’s Original Glazed Donut as well as a chance to win a dozen donuts every month for a year and other giveaways. The shop has partnered with The Salvation Army by holding an annual fundraising campaign. Salvation Army Bell Ringers will be present at all LaMar’s locations as we work to generate support for those in need and Charlie Hustle will be donating 25% of net sales from online and in-store purchases of Donut Day t-shirts to the Salvation Army. LaMar’s customers can

also donate here.

The Salvation Army created National Doughnut Day in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army. The goal of their 1938 fundraiser was to help the needy during the Great Depression.