Nation’s first Flip’d by IHOP location opening in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — IHOP will open the first location of its new fast-casual restaurant concept in Lawrence this week.

Flip’d by IHOP is opening its first-ever location at 4661 Bauer Farm Drive, near 6th Street and Wakarusa Drive. The grand opening is set for Tuesday.

Flip’d will offer IHOP-inspired favorites that are portable and made to order. While there will be dine-in space, the focus will be on people looking for to-go and delivery options.

“Since we originally announced flip’d in 2019, a lot has changed. We wanted to ensure that we were evolving the concept to meet our guests’ needs,” Jay Johns, president of IHOP, said in a news release.

“While we know there is a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants, we anticipate that our delivery and takeout business is here to stay … With flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast-casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world.”

Flip’d by IHOP in Lawrence (Photos courtesy of IHOP)

On the breakfast menu, customers can enjoy pancake bowls, a build-your-own pancake bar, egg combos and sandwiches, and made-to-order burritos and bowls. On the P.M. menu, guests can grab sandwiches, wraps and grab-and-go salads.

IHOP originally announced its Flip’d concept in 2019, but a lot has changed since then, especially for the restaurant industry.

A company spokesperson said another location is in the works for later this year in New York City. IHOP has more plans for 2022 but didn’t mention which markets.