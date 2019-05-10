Natty Light hiring paid intern for ‘product research, documenting awesomeness’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCMH) — If anyone has ever told you that your ability to do a keg stand would never get you anywhere in life, an Anheuser Busch brand is offering you a chance to prove them wrong.

Natural Light, a staple of college house parties everywhere, is looking for a summer intern who is willing to put their drinking ability to work. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be outgoing but not annoying, be able to spell protractor and just be cool, according to the job description.

The intern will be responsible for attending events as a brand ambassador, creating content for Natural Light’s social media, keeping the Brand Manager updated on all the latest trends, guerrilla marketing, product research, designing “sick swag” and completing a weekly vlog “documenting awesomeness.”

If this sounds like your dream internship, tap or click here for more information.