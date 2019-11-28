Natural enemies? Dog’s tail freed from robot vacuum!

BALLWIN, MO. (KSDK) – Police in Ballwin, Missouri responded to call unlike any other Friday — a family dog sucked up by a robotic vacuum.

“I called 911 because I figured somebody’s gotta be able to help me,” Megan Dunavant said.

Her elderly Shih Tzu, Stonewall, was trapped. The robotic vacuum had shut off right next to him, and when Dunavant looked more closely, she realized his tail was caught inside.

“He’s alligator rolling trying to get loose and freaking out,” she said.

Megan — with a newborn at home — was freaking out, too.

“I’m all alone. This is awful. This is like something out of a movie. You can’t make this up,” she said.

