Neighbors form human chain during attempted ICE arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Neighbors formed a human chain in support of a Tennessee family Monday as ICE agents tried to serve an arrest warrant at their home.

Agents were there to arrest the father, who had been waiting inside of his car for hours with a 12-year-old boy.

Neighbors brought them food and water and filled their tank with gasoline while they sat.

Eventually, neighbors shielded the man while he ran back inside of his house.

The ICE agent had an administrative warrant that allows officers to detain someone but not forcibly remove them from a home or vehicle.

The agents eventually left the scene empty-handed.

Neighbor Stacey Farley described the family as hard-working people who don’t bother anyone.