WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new dining experience has opened in east Wichita.

As of March 1, “The Truck Stop,” located at 6315 E Kellogg, allows food trucks to park and serve customers.

Last month KSN got to speak with owner Willie Finley about his plans for The Truck Stop and how excited he was to open the park. In the past two days, he has already seen “a lot” of business.

“It’s been a great two days so far. We’ve had a lot of families walking and riding their bikes from their neighborhood just to hang out together,” said Finley.

The Truck Stop is open seven days a week.

Food trucks have the opportunity to serve customers on a day-by-day basis or can sign a month-long lease. When signing a month-long lease, food trucks have the option to serve just on weekdays, just on weekends, or every day of the week.

You can like The Truck Stop on Facebook to stay up to date and see which food trucks are at The Truck Stop.

The Truck Stop currently has five food trucks scheduled and includes the following: