WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new Girl Scout Cookie will be added to the lineup in 2022.

The cookie is called Adventurefuls. It is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer Adventureful alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

The purchase of cookies helps fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures through the year.

Cookie season kicks of January 2022. To learn more, click here.