New ‘Jesus Shoes’ let you walk on water

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/CNN) — A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers – and they aren’t technically wrong.

The company MSCHF (“Mischief”) says for a cool $1,400 you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps.

The shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “Collab Culture” venture.

In addition to the holy water allegedly blessed by a priest – the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes were released Tuesday and sold out almost immediately,

The company’s website says more will be available October 22nd…and subsequent 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.

