1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Ellsworth Seitz Drug Goessel - USD 411 Great Bend Avenues for Change Great Bend Center for Counseling Hutchinson Early Education Center Liberal Senior Center Smoky Valley - USD 400

New record! World’s largest Snickers bar unveiled in Texas

Don't Miss This

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas (NBC) – The largest chocolate nut bar ever created was unveiled at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, Texas Thursday.

The gargantuan candy bar is 12 feet long, 24 inches high, 26 inches wide, and weighs more than two tons — making its way into the Guinness World Record Book.

The requirements for a chocolate nut bar to make it into the esteemed record book include 80% chocolate and nuts, and also fit for human consumption.

The chocolate nut bar had to weigh at least 220 pounds for the record. With the bar weighing in at 4,728 pounds, it’s the biggest bar yet, proving everything is bigger in Texas.

The company created the giant candy bar for the Super Bowl. The snickers will appear in the super bowl commercial on February 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories