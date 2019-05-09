No kidding: Goat farm experiences baby boom

(WGAL/NBC News) A Pennsylvania farm is experiencing an unprecedented baby boom.

Over the last two weeks three goats at the Amish Farm & House in Lancaster have welcomed a total of 12 babies.

It’s the most kids born in the farm’s over 60 year history.

“We started with triplets, and then we had quadruplets, and then we thought we were going to have another set of quadruplets, but we were surprised with quintuplets,” says Jamie Burkhart.

Quintuplet goats are rare. The odds are one in 10,000 births, and the chances of all of them surviving is even slimmer.