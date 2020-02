SARASOTA, Fla. (NBC) – There’s no slowing down for 107-year-old Sarasota, Florida resident Joe Newman. “To be 107 means you keep breathing day after day,” he says.

Newman, who was born in 1913, still lives a full life by running a discussion group at his senior living facility, keeping up with his 99-year-old fiancée and, on occasion, taking his red Mercedes 320 hardtop coupe out for a spin.