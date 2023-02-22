WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The days of waiting in line to renew your drivers license or vehicle tags in Harvey County are now over, thanks to a new website.
The Harvey County Government Facebook page made a post, saying it is debuting a new scheduling app, called No Wait Inside, for all of its core services. These services include:
- Driver’s license renewals
- Vehicle tag renewals
- Property tax transactions
The app allows customers to sign up for a day and time for an appointment. After completing the signup process, customers can receive updates as their selected time nears.
Appointments aren’t required, though. Walk-in services are still available.
Additionally, the Facebook post reads, the driver’s license office will resume its regular business hours, beginning on Feb. 27. It was recently operating under a limited schedule due to staff training.
To schedule an appointment, you can visit the No Wait Inside website by clicking here.