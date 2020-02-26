North Carolina reporter accidentally goes live with face filters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (CNN) — A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report last week.
Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook Live last Thursday as a part of his station’s weather coverage.
He says he accidentally activated a filter generator so during his report filters started popping up while he did his report.
Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off-camera.
The clip is going viral and he’s even been featured nationally on the “Today Show”.
Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.
