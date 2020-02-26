1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Canton-Galva - USD 419 Comanche County - USD 300 Oakley - USD 274 Rawlins County - USD 105

North Carolina reporter accidentally goes live with face filters

Don't Miss This

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (CNN) — A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report last week.

Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook Live last Thursday as a part of his station’s weather coverage.

He says he accidentally activated a filter generator so during his report filters started popping up while he did his report.

Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off-camera.

The clip is going viral and he’s even been featured nationally on the “Today Show”.

Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories