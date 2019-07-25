Nurses at Kansas City hospital ICU nursery expect 36 babies in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Nurses at an intensive care nursery at a Kansas City children’s hospital are having their own massive baby boom.

Children’s Mercy said in a Facebook post that 36 babies are expected this year among the nurses. Twenty of the babies have already been born, and only two of the new arrivals are girls.

The post proclaims “OH, BABY!!” It includes a picture of the nurses holding their squirming babies and a sign listing their birthdays. The nurses who hadn’t delivered yet held up their due dates.

OH, BABY!! Our Intensive Care Nursery nurses spend their days and nights with little ones from across the Midwest who…

