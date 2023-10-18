ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Expect thrills and chills! At the House of Horrors Wax Museum in Rotterdam, New York, you can come face-to-face with characters from your favorite horror and slasher films.

“People can relate to this cause. It’s everything from pop culture! These scary movies are getting more and more popular,” said Hunter Werner with Via Aquarium.

Although there are no jump scares or haunted house features, this museum has all the makings to deliver a hair-raising experience. The spooky experience extends across the hall to the Via Aquarium, where even the fish are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Say cheese! The call to action at this horror-themed museum is to take selfies with characters from your favorite horror films.

If you don’t have a chance to make it to the attraction before Halloween, you’re in luck! House of Horrors Wax Museum is open until Nov. 5.