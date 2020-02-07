Officers donate money to kid whose Nintendo was destroyed in chase at Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A mom from St. Joseph, whose son’s Nintendo was trampled at the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, is thanking a group of police officers for their kind gesture.

Amanda Brown, her mom and two children were about 30 feet away from where the police chase ended after a suspect drove through barriers and down the parade route on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I was just in shock, like is this really going to happen?” Brown said.

Her son, Bentley, had been playing his Nintendo Switch that morning to try and pass the time. The gaming device was destroyed as fans ran from the scene of the crash.

“I don’t really know how it got trampled or when it got trampled or by who. It all just happened so fast,” she said.

Brown found her son’s device a short time later. The controller was completely gone, a switch broken and the screen partially damaged.

Bentley was devastated.

“I said, ‘Hey bud, your switch got broken, but don’t worry about it. We will fix it. It just matters that we’re all safe,’” she recalled.

As the 9-year-old sat crouched with his hands in his head and tears in his face, Brown said four police officers from the Kansas City Police Department came up to them.

“They said, ‘Hey where’s the little boy with the Switch?’ and so I stepped forward and acknowledged them and said, ‘He’s right here but he’s fine.’”

The officers could sense the boy was hurt that his game had been crushed and gave him money to replace it.

“It was just so, just so sweet of them,” she said. “I was in shock that they would even want to take time out of what was going on to acknowledge him. They didn’t have to do that, but they completely made his day.”

