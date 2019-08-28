Officers save woman’s life with gummy bears and apple juice

WOODLAND, Wash. (KGW) – The Washington State Department of Corrections is commending two community corrections officers who helped save a woman’s life with gummy bears and apple juice.

Probation Officers Christy Bivens wand Jon Petrowski were doing a routine home check on a supervisee at a home in Woodland, when the man’s wife came to the door.

“Something was off” said Bivens.

“She kept slurring words, kept repeating words,” said Petrowski.

When she turned around, officers noticed she was wearing an insulin pump, and quickly realized the woman was going into diabetic shock.

From what the pair could tell, the woman’s blood sugar was dangerously low, despite the reading on her insulin pump.

“Her symptoms and the number on her sugar weren’t coinciding,” said Bivens adding that as it turned out, the pump wasn’t hooked up correctly.

Officer Bivens asked Petrowski to find some sugar.

“I found out the woman had some candy in the cupboard— gummy bears,” said Petrowski. “We gave her gummy bears, then she’d nod off again.”

Next, the officers gave the woman apple juice, which bought the woman more time before help arrived.

“In the middle of all this, there was another person who was on supervision in another room,” said Bivens. “We didn’t know he was there, he ended up giving us a false name and false information.”

Officers found that the man had an outstanding warrant and he was taken into custody.

Bivens and Petrowski said it was a busy, yet rewarding day at work.

