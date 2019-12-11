Oh, baby! Fire department in Alabama welcomes seven little ones

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Oh, Baby!!! The Opelika Fire Department family has expanded with the addition of seven little ones in a matter of four months.

Left to Right:

Born on 8/8/19 to Firefighter Chase McConnell

Born on 8/13/19 to Firefighter Peter Martin

Born on 10/8/19 to Firefighter Blake Smith

Born on 10/26/19 to Firefighter Kevin Swatts

Born on 11/20/19 to Firefighter Bradley Bowen

Born on 11/27/19 to Firefighter John Manley



Three perfect baby girls and four handsome baby boys were delivered to firefighters and their spouses between August and November.

The baby boom gives rise to the ole saying “there must be something in the water” at the Opelika Fire Department, and it had nothing to do with fighting fires.

Precious baby Weston Lee was unable to make it to the group picture. He was born on 10/24/19 to Apparatus Operator Rob Lee

The parents came together for a fun photoshoot Wednesday morning.

