Ohio family using slingshot to pass out trick-or-treat candy

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Trick-or-treating will take some hand-eye coordination at Kami Hunter’s home this Halloween.

The Ohio woman is using a water balloon slingshot to shoot treat baggies at trick-or-treaters, as a creative alternative to handing out candy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This keeps the safe distance,” said Hunter. “It’s important to give and share, and this year especially, if you can find a safe way to do it, I think it’s a really good thing for (the kids).”

Trick-or-treaters can really benefit at the Hunter home, too: The kids will stand on a target and if they catch the candy, they’ll get a second bag!

