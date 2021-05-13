Ohio woman hit in face with 10-pound ‘log of prepackaged meat’ during fight at Walmart

Don't Miss This

by: John Lynch,

Posted: / Updated:

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

EUCLID, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio woman was arrested on Tuesday after hitting another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat at Walmart.

Police say officers were dispatched to the potato chip aisle at a Walmart location in South Euclid following reports of a disturbance between two women. Upon arrival, police learned that one woman had a protection order out against the other.

When the two women made eye contact, the protected party was confronted by the other woman, who threatened to “beat her ***” as well as her 7-year-old daughter, police said.

The suspect attempted to spit on the other woman, and then hit her in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat, according to a Facebook post shared by the South Euclid Police Department.

Officers arrested the woman and charged her with assault and violating a temporary protection order.

Police said it is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories