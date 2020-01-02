Oklahoma firefighters rescue trapped 90-pound dog

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) – The Tulsa Fire Department made a dramatic rescue of a 90-pound great Pyrenees puppy Wednesday night.

The puppy named Ruby was trapped 50 feet in a drain until firefighters started furiously digging to get her out.

Ruby had gone missing Wednesday morning from her owner’s yard. Susanne Thompson has an open drain in her backyard that she says she’s tried to get the city to take action on for years without success.

That drain led to the incident that left Ruby trapped underground.

When the firefighters opened up the pipe, it cleared the way for Ruby to crawl out to the nearest storm drain to the grateful, anxious arms of Thompson.

