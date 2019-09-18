Oklahoma man says church members tried to pray gay away

BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma church is under investigation after a man said he was restrained as congregants tried to pray his gay away.

“I’m trying to hold my tears in right now, but it’s real hard,” said Sean Cormie.

Cormie said he is still traumatized by what he says happened inside the First Assembly of God Church in Blackwell. The 23 year old came out as gay this past spring.

Since then, he says his family has been asking him and his partner to join them at church.

“I wanted to go to church to make my mom proud and make her happy,” said Cormie.

Everything was normal until the end of the service when Sean said the pastor started preaching about homosexuality.

“It’s a sin, it’s an abomination, you need to realize, wake up, and see it for a sin,” said Cormie.

That’s when Sean says about 15 members of the congregation circled around him and his partner, Gary Gardner.

“I was so embarrassed that day. I felt about two inches tall when they started all this,” said Gardner.

They got up to leave but Gary was pushed out alone while Sean said he was held down by the group as they tried to pray the gay away. He says one person punched him in the face.

“So much adrenaline, I didn’t even know what to do. I was at a loss for words, my heart was torn apart,” said Cormie.

As soon as they let him go, he made a report to Blackwell police.

Ever since then, he says he’s been getting threats from strangers to drop the issue. He has even pushed by family members who he believes set him up.

“Everything has a root of evil and everything has a start, like it says in the Bible,” said Cormie.

Pastors Bill and Tami McKissick said in a statement in part:

“Our church would never condone restraint of any person unless they were engaged in violent activity. There is much more to this incident, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to hopefully bring all of the facts to light as a rush to judgment is not in anyone’s best interest.”

Sean hopes he can forgive.

“I love the pastors with all my heart but what they did was totally wrong, and I want some kind of consequences out of it, and I want it to be heard and known because it really saddens my heart.”

The Blackwell police chief declined to comment saying it’s an ongoing investigation.

Cormie is now trying to find a church that will accept him without judgment.

