OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — An Olathe man is recovering at Overland Park Regional Medical Center after being shot while hunting in a state park in Miami County. He nearly died.

The state says another hunter could’ve pulled the trigger in what was likely a hunting accident.

Mark Moore tells FOX4 he feels lucky to be alive.

“First thought was, ‘how bad is this, and am I going to get out of here,'” Mark recalled.

When he was shot, the bullet hit his collarbone and went through his body. He also says the bullet clipped his rib and right lung.

“The adrenaline started flowing, and I immediately thought of family,” he said.

What flashed before his eyes? A wife, three kids and five grandkids.

Mark was shot while hunting at Hillsdale State Park Saturday. He didn’t see who pulled the trigger but says they left him for dead.

“I said, ‘you just shot me,’ and I hollered, ‘call 911,’ to which there was no response,” Moore said.

Mark Moore and family (Courtesy: WDAF/FOX4)

His wife Kristi is grateful Mark had the strength to call 911 and send his coordinates and a text. All it said was, “I’ve been shot.”

Mark was life-flighted to the hospital.

At this time, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office does not have anyone in custody. They believed this was a hunting accident.

The undersheriff tells FOX4 they’re assisting the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) with the investigation.

According to KDWP, the bullet fired was believed to be from a .22 caliber rifle, which is commonly used to hunt rabbits or squirrels.

The person who pulled the trigger was possibly another hunter.

“They didn’t see me. They just heard me,” Mark said. “They were shooting at a sound and not at a target they could see.”

Mark said he wasn’t wearing hunter orange.

Kent Barrett, an outdoor safety supervisor with KDWP, says although orange isn’t always required, it’s always safest.

However, it’s the law for people to pass a hunter’s education course before taking the field.

“We need to know our target. We need to know what’s in front of it, what’s off to the side of it,” Barrett said. “That way, we know any other shots that are going to impact another person.”

Mark still has the bullet in his body. It narrowly missed his esophagus, spine and heart.

“Very much a miracle, God’s hand was upon him,” Kristi said. “That bullet could have caused so much more damage.”

“I believe that there’s a God,” Mark said.

Hillsdale Park is in an area where hunters are required to use an electronic check-in and check-out system.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Moore and his family during his recovery.