Old Christmas trees help feed goats and provide veterans with a way to stand tall again

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) – With the holidays now past, many are wondering what to do with their old Christmas trees. In Dallas, Bonton Farms and a handful of goats are making good use of those old trees.

“I guess they like green leafy vegetables,” said Curtis Anderson, Bonton Farms. “We usually take them out to the forest every morning to forage which I just did today, but there is not a lot of greenery out there so when I brought the trees back here, they were just ravaging for more.”

The discarded trees help the goat produce milk as they prepare the trees for their next life.

“We are just using the green earth. What God gave us to bring beauty back,” said Nick Conrad, Bonton Farms.

The trunks will be used to make walking canes for disabled veterans. Trees that once stood tall, helping a vet stand tall again.

“I think that is a beautiful thing then it’s like kind of patriotic for us to both be thinking about something going to landfill making it of use,” added Nick.