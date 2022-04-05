WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown is hosting a launch party to their 2022 season.

The launch party will be on Sunday, April 10 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. It is free to the public.

At the party, guests can enjoy the “living history” the museum has to offer. That includes a show by the Daisy Longstem’s Saloon Girls, the Cowtown Vintage Base Ball Club play and a gunfight by the Cowtown Cowboys versus the River City Renegades.

Vendors, including Blue Grizz Trading and The Missing Link, will be at the party selling their goods.

During the launch party, visitors will be able to view the traveling exhibit “Encountering John Brown.” It is on display at Old Cowtown Museum until April 30.

To learn about volunteering opportunities and memberships to Old Cowtown Museum, visit their website.