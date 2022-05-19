WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown Museum is hosting a Steampunk weekend on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines steampunk as “a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology.”

Museum hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Cowtown Museum says to wear your best steampunk outfit. There will be a costume contest, a beard and mustache contest and a best mask contest.

Live steampunk artists and entertainers will be performing at the event. There will also be many picture opportunities, among other things.

Tickets for the event are regular admission prices. Seniors, or anyone 62 and older, are $8, adults are $9, youth, or anyone aged 12 to 17, are $7 and kids aged 5 to 11 are $6. Kids four and under are free. Cowtown members, active military and educators also get in free.

To stay up to date with other upcoming events at Old Cowtown Museum, you can like them on Facebook.