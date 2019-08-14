Oldest living woman in Oklahoma talks about her secret to a long life

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Ethel Bowens is the oldest living woman on record in Oklahoma and is considered a supercentenarian.

Later this month, Bowens turns 110 years old and can tell you a lot about life.

“Yeah, I’m happy to be alive,” she told KFOR-TV.

Bowens was born in Guthrie just two years after Oklahoma became a state. She was alive when the Titanic sank and lived through both World Wars.

She and her husband, Volna, raised their family by working on a 160 acre farm.

“Chickens, ducks geese, turkeys, everything,” Ethel Bowens said.

It took the couple 17 years before Ethel and her husband had their first of six children.

“We got started and couldn’t stop,” Ethel said Volna would say to people.

Their twins were born in 1953, and her family has continued to grow since then.

“I don’t know. I can’t count them,” she said.

So far, her family consists of six children, 29 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 46 great-great-grandchildren with more on the way. Many of those loved ones are coming to her big birthday celebration this year.

Her secret to this long life is romantic.

“One man,” Ethel said.

She’s referring to Volna, who was a school bus driver, farmer and the love of Ethel’s life. They were married for more than 60 years.

“He was a good man and a good provider. He had to be to stay with me,” Ethel said.

Other keys to longevity included no smoking, no drinking and a faith in God.

“What I really admire about her is her faith in God. She tells us that all of the time. She says that’s her lifeline,” her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bowens, said.

Ethel would love cards for her birthday, which is August 26.

If you want to send one, you can send it to the following:

Ethel Bowens

P.O. BOX 863

Guthrie, Oklahoma 73044.