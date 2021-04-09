Orphaned, disabled baby alpaca walks again thanks to wheelchair

When a woman in Germany first saw a disabled baby alpaca at a friend’s farm, her heart melted and she resolved to give the tiny orphan a home and a special wheeled harness for walking with.

Named Marie, the animal’s two back legs were left severely damaged by a traumatic birth that killed her mother and her sister.

After bringing her new pet home to the farm near Frankfurt where she works, Ronja Pohl took Marie to a veterinarian, who amputated one back leg and put her in touch with a company that makes wheelchairs for animals.

Marie, strapped in to her custom-made wheeled frame and harness, now totters happily around Pohl’s barn.